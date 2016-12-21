BBC to launch new singing talent show inspired by ‘Pitch Perfect’

The forthcoming show will see groups of singers compete against one another



The BBC has commissioned a new singing competition following its loss of The Voice to ITV.

Given the working title of Pitch Battle, the series will seek out the UK’s best singing group, whether they be pop, folk, gospel – or even a fishermen’s choir.

The show will feature a number of choral challenges including Pitch Perfect-inspired riff offs, a soloists challenge and an a capella round over the course of five hour-long heat episodes before culminating in a live final.

Pitch Battle will fill a gap in BBC One’s Saturday primetime schedule left by its former talent show The Voice. The series comes from production company Today’s Child run by Karen Smith, a former Strictly Come Dancing executive producer.

In a press release, Smith said: “After a divisive, depressing 2016, we’re bringing some humor and harmony to 2017 in a contemporary new format with story, scale and spelling-binding, hairs-on-the-back-of-your neck performances.”

Earlier this year, the BBC lost another of its flagship series The Great British Bake Off after Channel 4 secured the rights to the hit show.

Love Productions, the production company behind the baking competition, walked away from the corporation after negotiations over fees broke down.

Pitch Battle is due to air next year, the BBC has yet to announce a launch date.