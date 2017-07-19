BBC issues response to ‘Doctor Who’ casting backlash

The internet was awash with outrage after Jodie Whittaker was revealed to be the 13th Doctor

The BBC have issued a response to the backlash that emerged after the new lead in Doctor Who was revealed this weekend (July 16).

Actor Jodie Whittaker, who recently appeared in Broadchurch, was confirmed to be the 13th Doctor much to some viewers’ anger.

Now, the network have responded to the reaction in an official statement. “Since the first Doctor regenerated back in 1966, the concept of the Doctor as a constantly evolving being has been central to the programme,” it read. “The continual input of fresh ideas and new voices across the cast and the writing and production teams has been key to the longevity of the series.

“The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender.”

As Movie Pilot reports, it continued: “As the Controller of BBC Drama has said, Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor. She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role. She is destined to be an utterly iconic Doctor.”

“We hope viewers will enjoy what we have in store for the continuation of the story.”

Whittaker herself has told fans to “not be scared by my gender”. In an interview with the BBC after the announcement was made, she said: “This is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change,” she said. “The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.”