Disney's Beauty And The Beast is under "internal review"

Disney’s latest live-action movie Beauty And The Beast has had its release date pushed back in Malaysia as it undergoes an “internal review”.

The film – the first live-action adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s fairy tale – is a remake of Disney’s 1991 animated version, and will star Emma Watson as Belle. The film is set for release worldwide on March 17.

It was due to be released on Thursday (March 16) in Malaysia, but has been put on hold for unknown reasons.

A spokesperson for Disney’s Malaysian distribution arm told the Malaysian news site The Star that “the movie release date has been postponed and we are reviewing its new release date internally” but declined to comment further.

At the time of writing, no new release date had been announced, and the film had been removed from local cinema listings.

Beauty And The Beast caused controversy in Russia recently due to one of its characters being gay – a first for a Disney movie.

Director Bill Condon recently revealed to Attitude that LeFou, played by Josh Gad, will harbour feelings for Gaston.

The revelation led Russian officials to consider banning the film, with culture minister Vladimir Medinsky saying a final decision will be reached after it has been officially vetted.