Bernie Sanders announces UK tour

The US Democrat will speak in the UK this summer

Bernie Sanders has announced a short UK tour ahead, which will take place ahead of the General Election.

The US Democrat, who was in the running for the presidency before Hillary Clinton was chosen as the party’s nominee, will make the trip to publicise a paperback release of his best-selling book Our Revolution: A Future To Believe In.

Sanders, who is the State Senator from Vermont, will head to the UK at the beginning of June when he will make appearances at the Festival Of Ideas in Bristol, Brighton Festival, Cambridge University and at Oxford’s Hay book festival.

He will also speak at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on June 2, as The Fader reports.

During his campaign, Sanders was supported by a host of musicians and celebrities, including Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig, Grizzly Bear‘s Ed Droste, Run The Jewels and Morrissey. Last year, the politician released a collaborative single with Thurston Moore entitled ‘Feel It In Your Guts’.

Described in a press release as “a twelve-string acoustic piece laced with excerpts from Bernie Sanders’ speeches,” the song is said to “touch on topics like the worship of money, economic inequality, social justice, and the need for basic human rights for all people.”

Sanders also introduced Run The Jewels‘ set at Coachella on April 16, 2016. “One of the highlights of running for President over this past year has been getting to know Killer Mike,” Sanders said in the video. “His depth of passion, his knowledge and commitment to community is an inspiration to me, and I value his friendship immensely.”

“El-P: Keep up the great work and let’s get to know each other better in the months to come,” Sanders continued. “By the way, I thought the least I could do for both of you was to help you out by bringing a few young people together. So without further ado, I’d like to introduce my friends Run The Jewels.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was asked earlier this week if he thought Sanders would endorse him in his bid to become Prime Minister of the UK at the General Election on June 8. Corbyn told the Guardian: “I can’t say. I hope he will. I think he probably will, actually. But we mustn’t predict these things.”