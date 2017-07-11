The ‘best Bluetooth speaker in the world’ is more than half price today

Get in quick

A waterproof, portable Bluetooth speaker that has been hailed as the “best in the world” is more than half price right now in Amazon’s Prime Day sale today (Tuesday 11).

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker was named a “modern classic” by Tech Radar in their recent review, where they wrote: “What used to be the best Bluetooth speaker around for most occasions is now the best one for every occasion, thanks to the waterproofing.”

The steep 58% reduction in price by Amazon brings the speaker’s total down to £71, almost £100 off its £169 RRP.

The cut-price speaker is just one of many offers in Amazon’s Prime Day, which runs all day today (Tuesday 11). We’ve rounded up the best offers on vinyl, turntables, speakers, headphones, video games, TVs, phones, DVDs and more, and will be updating the piece as new sales appear. This morning the Nintendo Switch also made a return to stock with the sales giant, and Prime users can currently get 4 months of Amazon’s streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited, for just 99p.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Now in its third year, Amazon Prime Day is a day in July dedicated to special offers and deals on products sold by Amazon. Limited numbers of items will be sold in flash sales, and new offers are being added as often as every five minutes. Most sales are exclusive to Prime Members.