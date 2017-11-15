The ‘best ever PS4 Pro deal’ is on sale now

Christmas has come early

More than a week before it actually kicks off, Black Friday 2017 has already hit the internet, with discounts arriving on tons of online outlets – and one particular deal from Currys/PC World is offering gamers a huge discount on the PS4 Pro before any of its competitors get in the way. The deals are so good that Trusted Reviews is calling one of the available bundles “the best PS4 Pro deal we’ve ever seen.”

The cheapest deal worth a look, comprising a Sony PS4 Pro (1TB) with FIFA 18 and the Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy, is just £299, down £85.98 from its separate RRPs of £384.98 for an overall discount of 22%.

Next up is the deal that’s being touted as the best PS4 Pro deal ever. For just £339.99 you get a Sony PS4 Pro (1TB) with Call of Duty: WW2, FIFA 18, the Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy, and a Venom twin-docking controller-charging station. In total you save £107.97 on the products’ normal collective RRP of £447.96 – that’s a huge 24% discount.

Black Friday will begin officially on Friday, November 24 – the day after the US holiday of Thanksgiving.