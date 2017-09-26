The best indie nights in London

Your guide to the capital's best

When you first arrive in London, the best indie nights out can be an elusive bunch. Whether you’ve just started as a uni student, you’re a recent arrival, or you’ve lived here for ages and are just looking for a decent local indie disco – we’ve got you covered for Friday and Saturday night.

Fridays

All My Friends, The Phoenix, 10pm-2.30am

They say: “An all-out Friday night party where Indie, Pop and Rock combine with some well-known faces on the decks.”

Need to know: AMF takes place every second Friday of the month and promises “anthemic floor fillers”. See their fave hitmakers below.

Des Was A Bowie Fan, various east London venues, 8pm-3am/11pm-2am

They say: “DWABF is a London clubnight playing Indiepop, New Wave, Synth Pop, Riot Grrrl, Garage Punk, 60s Girl Groups, Motown, Northern Soul and Hot Swing.”

Need to know: You can get into this night more cheaply if you befriend Dai Disco’s Facebook account. Venues vary between Paper Dress in Hackney, Fiddler’s Elbow in Camden and Jamboree in Limehouse.

Night Call, Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, 8pm-2am

They say: “We turn on the music, loosen your senses and right some wrongs on the dance floor!”

Need to know: Check this one out on the first Friday of every month.

Scared To Dance, The Victoria/The Shacklewell Arms, 10pm-2am/11pm-3am

They say: “Indiepop, post-punk, new wave and sixties music.”

Need to know: Forming the unfortunate acronym STD, this Dalston-based night takes place on the first Friday of the month at The Victoria and the third Saturday of the month at The Shacklewell Arms.

Saturdays

The 90s Indie Party, 229 The Venue, 11pm-3am

They say: “All you common people are invited to come and get your rocks off at this unbelievable night of 90s indie.”

Need to know: This one happens on the first Saturday of every month, right next to Great Portland Street station. It does pretty much what it says on the tin.

Burn Down The Disco, O2 Academy Islington, 10.30-3.30am

They say: “Taking in Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Beatles, Vaccines, Chuck Berry, Blur, Depeche Mode, Bowie, Libertines, Gloria Jones, Specials, Blossoms and more, it’s an eclectic mix of belters.”

Need to know: On the larger side for indie nights, this one takes place every Saturday and is open later than most.

Dance Yrself Clean, The Shacklewell Arms, 11pm-3am

They say: “The best counter-cultural dancefloor sounds from the ’70s to today.

Need to know: This one happens on the first Saturday of every month. Expect lots of LCD Soundsystem.

This Feeling, various venues

They say: Presenting “the UK’s most rock’n’roll night out,” This Feeling namechecks Creation Records as its main influence.

Need to know: You’ll most likely to catch this one at north London’s Nambucca or Kings Cross venue The Water Rats.

Tilted, The Borderline, 10.30pm-4am

They say: “London’s Best Indie & Alternative Party!”

Need to know: This night happens every Saturday at the recently revamped Borderline venue in Soho, and it’s open later than almost any other indie disco.

White Heat, The Lexington, 11pm-4am

They say: “A weekly residency of sweltering disco, leftfield pop, throbbing house and new wave edits”

Need to know: Guest DJs at this legendary night have included Grimes and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

What are your favourite London indie nights? Let us know in the comments section.