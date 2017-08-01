Beyoncé is ‘working on new music and planning a surprise tour’

We're ready.

Beyonce is working on new music and plotting a “surprise tour”, according to a new report.

The singer gave birth to twins in June, but is said to be eschewing a lengthy maternity leave because she feels “inspired”.

An unnamed source told Radar Online: “Beyoncé is already hard at work, having the twins has inspired her. She has been recording new material and is planning a surprise tour for her fans too – expect an announcement soon. She is more determined than ever and feels inspired by having her babies recently.”

The unnamed source added: “Beyoncé has hired nannies to help with the twins and she’s been writing and recording new material while working hard to get back in shape. There is no way she is going to step away for a few years to raise her kids, that is not on her agenda at the moment, she’s raring to go again.”

Beyoncé released her last album, ‘Lemonade’, in April 2016. The accompanying Formation World Tour ran from April to November of last year.

A new waxwork of the singer was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York earlier this month, but has been “removed” and “adjusted” after it was widely mocked online.