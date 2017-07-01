Mayim Bialik has strained her vocal cords and has to rest for 30 days

The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik has been ordered by doctors not to speak for a whole month after damaging her vocal cords.

In a post to Instagram and subsequent YouTube video delivered by an American Sign Language interpreter, the actor behind Dr Amy Farrah Fowler explained that it was around two years ago when she started losing her voice, and although rehabilitation helped initially, she has lost it once again.

“It’s been like this for month,” she said. “This time the ENT announced more severe damage than two years ago… I have been put on doctor’s orders to shut up. My boyfriend thinks this is hysterical.”

Another Big Bang Theory star was also recently the subject of misfortune when his house burned down in a wildfire in southern California.

On Monday (June 26) a large ranch belonging to John Galecki (Leonard) was struck by the 1,200-acre fire. The actor was not at the property and nobody was hurt.

Galecki told TMZ: “My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile.”

He continued: “It’s never the structures that create a community – it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.”