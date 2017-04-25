Big names announced for Glastonbury’s Silver Hayes stage

Fatboy Slim, Mura Masa and Ray BLK are on the bill.

Glastonbury has announced more names for 2017, revealing its Silver Hayes stage in full.

Confirmed acts include fast-rising grime talents Dave and AJ Tracey, legendary DJ Fatboy Slim, producer Mura Masa, BBC Sound of 2017 winner Ray BLK and Irish rapper Rejjie Snow.

Danish trio Off Bloom are also on the bill, alongside former The Streets man Mike Skinner. They’re joined by Avelino, Raye and Princess Nokia.

Glastonbury recently released its last round of resale tickets (April 23), selling out in 20 minutes. Check out the full Silver Hayes line-up in full.

The festival takes place 21 – 25 June at its usual location on Worthy Farm in Somerset and Ed Sheeran, Radiohead and Foo Fighters have been confirmed as headliners, with other acts appearing over the weekend including Katy Perry, Haim and The xx. Dua Lipa also self-confirmed she is playing the festival.

The Field Of Avalon stage recently announced that Aine Cahill, Birdy, The Brass Funkeys, Busted, Chris Jagger’s Rocking Kronies, Darlingside, The Dhol Foundation, The Eskies, Hackney Colliery Band, Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs, The Hot 8 Brass Band, Jesca Hoop, Kathryn Willians, Kiefer Sutherland, Lissie, Lucy Rose, The Mavericks, Scouting For Girls, Skinny Lister, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sound Of The Sirens, Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel, Wildwood Kin and Will Varley will all perform.

Recently, Emily Eavis told NME that there would be several ‘secret sets’ to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Park Stage at Glastonbury 2017, as well as teasing more ‘surprises’ coming on the line-up and when to expect the next announcements.