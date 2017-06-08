Watch Big Narstie urge people to vote in ‘We Need A Change’ video

The RizeUp has been working hard to ensure a strong youth turnout.

Big Narstie has joined forces with the RizeUp campaign to encourage young people to vote today (June 8).

RizeUp has been working hard to ensure a strong youth turnout in the snap UK general election. In the last general election, just 47% of under-25s who registered actually turned out to vote.

Made in collaboration with RizeUp, Big Narstie’s ‘We Need A Change’ video urges people to use their vote so they can help to create a better, more equal UK. Watch below.

Meanwhile, music stars ranging from Adele to Foals and Bastille have encouraged fans to vote in the general election. The 1975’s Matt Healy has said he’ll “send nudes” if people vote Labour.

Following a successful campaign, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party is narrowly trailing the Conservatives in the latest polls. The Labour leader has recently responded to the suggestion that his party is “the new punk“.

NME’s ‘plus one’ campaign wants you to take a mate to the polls with you. See more in the video below.

NME has been conducting its own nationally representative, pre-election research, with figures obtained by The Stream, surveying 1000+ respondents weekly, all aged between 18-34.

A look at the latest figures in full:

Labour – 46% (+5)

Conservatives – 17% (+1)

Liberal Democrats – 7% (+1)

UKIP 4% (-2)

SNP 4% (+1)

Green Party 4% (+2)

Don’t know 10% (-3)

Won’t vote 7% (-3)