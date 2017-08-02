Bill Cosby’s lawyer has had enough of representing Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby's defence attorney wants off the case ASAP

In a move that doesn’t speak much in the way of confidence, Bill Cosby’s defence lawyer in his sexual assault trial doesn’t want to represent the defendant anymore.

Earlier this year, Bill Cosby faced trial accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former sports director at Temple University, in her home in Philadelphia in 2004.

However, a deadlocked jury caused a mistrial. The judge said that the jury had performed “one of the most courageous acts” he had seen in the justice system, adding he would “forever hold you dear in my heart”.

The retrial is scheduled for November which is by when lead defence lawyer Brian McMonagle of Philadelphia wants to distance himself from Cosby. McMonagle is currently taking steps to secure new lawyers for Cosby, reports Billboard.

Recently, R. Kelly hired another one Cosby’s lawyers to defend himself against accusations that he runs an “abusive and controlling cult” of young women and aspiring female musicians. Kelly has categorically denied the allegations.

Kelly has sought the counsel of Monique Pressley who was notably part of Bill Cosby’s legal team last year. She resigned in August 2016, shortly before the comedian was tried in Pennsylvania on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Recently, Jay Z took a dig at Cosby in his recent album 4:44 with a line: “How is him or Pill Cosby s’posed to help me”.