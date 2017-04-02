Billie Lourd shares new tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

The actress remembered her mother and grandmother - who both passed away in December - on what would've been the latter's 85th birthday

Billie Lourd has posted a new tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to mark what would have been her late grandmother’s 85th birthday.

Lourd is the daughter of Fisher and granddaughter of Reynolds, who both passed away within days of one another back in December. Posting to Instagram in the days following, Lourd thanks well-wishers for their “prayers and kind words”: “[They] have given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby.”

The 24-year-old actress took to Instagram again yesterday (April 1) to mark what would have been Reynolds’ 85th birthday. Posting a picture of Reynolds and Fisher, Lourd wrote: “Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba.”

Meanwhile, the director of Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, Gareth Edwards, called his film “one big love letter” to Fisher in a recent interview.

“What we’re doing with the entire movie is all building to that one moment [of the Death Star plans being handed to Princess Leia] where we hand the baton to her, to go off and make that film that inspired us all as kids,” Edwards disclosed. “So it couldn’t have ended better from that point of view.”