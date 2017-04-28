Billy Ray Cyrus is changing his name to just Cyrus

The country singer has also recorded a new version of his hit 'Achey Breaky Heart'

Billy Ray Cyrus wants to change his name to just Cyrus.

The ‘90s country singer, actor and father to Miley says he wants to be known simply as Cyrus.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said: “I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with.

“I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.”

Cyrus added that after August 25, he’d be the “artist formerly known as Billy Ray.”

The name change coincides with the release of a new 25th anniversary version of the musician’s 1992 hit single ‘Achey Breaky heart,’ which he recorded in Muscle Shoals studio in Alabama.

Cyrus unveiled the updated version of ‘Achey Breaky Heart’ today (April 28).

The 55-year-old told Rolling Stone he also has a Spanglish and an EDM version of the song ready to go too.

Recently, the singer revealed a nine minute-duet with his daughter Miley about the “destruction of the earth,” while Miley revealed a new collaboration with The Flaming Lips back in January.

Since his debut in 1992, Cyrus has released 44 singles across 12 studio albums, but 1992’s ‘Achey Breaky Heart’ remains his most successful to date.