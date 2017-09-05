Björk announces new single ‘The Gate’

The artwork is typically stunning.

Björk has announced a new single called ‘The Gate’.

It will be available digitally from September 18 and on vinyl from September 22, the musician wrote on Twitter. She also shared the single’s typically stunning artwork.

Björk’s new album, her follow-up to 2015’s ‘Vulnicura’, is expected later this year. She recently described it as her “Tinder album”, explaining: “It’s about that search (for utopia) – and about being in love. Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia, you know? I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.”

In August she also issued an update on her new album’s progress, confirming that it is “coming out very soon”.

Earlier this year, one of Björk’s close collaborators revealed that the musician had “already written quite a bit” of her new album and described it as sounding “really future-facing”.

Artist and filmmaker Andrew Thomas Huang is responsible for producing some of Bjork’s most striking recent music videos – including ‘Blake Lake’ and ‘Mutual Core’ – and told The Fader he was also working with the musician on a video for the new record.

Asked about the sound of the new album, he replied: “I think it’s a bit too early for me to say at the moment, but, you know, Björk’s already written quite a bit of it. We just want to evolve what we did in ‘Vulnicura,’ which was so personal and introspective.

“What I can say is this new album’s gonna be really future-facing, in a hopeful way that I think is needed right now. I’m excited. It will probably be utilizing more of my visual effects background as well.”