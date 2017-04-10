A Black Sabbath ‘The End’ documentary is coming soon

So let's call this the end of 'The End'.

Black Sabbath guitarist Tomy Iommi has revealed that there’s a Black Sabbath documentary planned as well as a live album from recordings of their final shows.

The heavy metal band played 81 live shows as a part of their ‘The End’ tour which spanned four continents. They played their ‘final gig’ with a career-spanning set in their native Birmingham.

However, speaking to NBC News, Iommi reports that he’s currently in “the process of mixing the sound from the final Sabbath shows in Birmingham for a possible live album.” The guitarist added: “We’ll actually be doing a documentary. My job at the moment is to have a listen to what we’ve done.”

Iommi didn’t go into anymore specifics beyond that but recently did reveal that ‘The End’ tour only marked the end of Black Sabbath as a live group, not a band altogether.

He told Planet Rock: “I don’t think we’ve ruled anything out, apart from me not wanting to tour any more. Who knows? We may do something. We haven’t spoken about it. We haven’t talked about anything, really – but I’m sure something can happen somewhere.”

In the same NBC interview, Iommi said he also he says he has “bags” of riffs he came up with for Black Sabbath that might one day wind up on a solo album.

Back in January, long-time Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls died at 68 after a battle with cancer. He had performed with the metal outfit for 25 years.