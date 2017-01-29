Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls dies, aged 68

His bandmates, including Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, paid their respects on social media

Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls has died at the age of 68.

The musician, pictured on the right above, passed away on Saturday (January 28) after a battle with lung cancer. He had performed with the metal band for 25 years.

His bandmates, including Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, have paid their respects to their friend on social media. “I’m so saddened to hear the loss of one of my dearest and closest friends Geoff Nicholls,” Iommi wrote on Facebook.

“Geoff and I have always been very close and he has been a real true friend to me and supported me all the way for nearly 40 years. I will miss him dearly and he will live in my heart until we meet again. Rest in peace my dear friend.”

Osbourne added on Twitter: “Geoff Nicholls was a great friend of mine for a long time. He will be greatly missed. I’m very saddened at the news.”

Geezer Butler also said: “Very sad to hear of old friend and Sabbath keyboard player Geoff Nicholls passing. RIP Geoff.”

Quartz, Nicholls’ band before joining Black Sabbath in 1979, also expressed their sadness, as Rolling Stone reports. “Everyone in the band, and associated with the band, are struggling to find the words to express their feelings and sadness regarding the passing of their dear friend Geoff Nicholls earlier this morning at home,” they wrote on Facebook.

“Geoff had been unwell for a long time battling cancer and had under gone extensive radio and chemotherapy plus other trial treatment but all sadly to no avail in the end. In this darkest and lowest moment of time Geoff’s lyrics and music speak volumes to us and for us and through these his memory will live on forever.”

Nicholls was originally asked to join Black Sabbath at the same time as singer Ronnie James Dio, following Ozzy Osbourne’s firing. His first recorded appearance for the band was on their 1980 album ‘Heaven And Hell’.

He became an official member of the band in 1985 until 2004 when Adam Wakeman was hired to replace him.