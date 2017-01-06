‘Blade Runner’ sequel rumoured to be bringing back replicant from original film

Fans are now speculating as to which replicant might be returning.

Blade Runner 2049 will bring back a replicant from the original film, according to a report.

Fan site The Terminator Fans claims to have been tipped off by an insider from the film’s set. CGI will apparently be used to revive the character in his or her original form, in a similar way to Rogue One‘s resuscitation of the late Peter Cushing’s character Grand Moff Tarkin.

The character’s appearance in the sequel will reportedly be reasonably substantial, lasting “at least 10 shots of film or more”.

Fans are now speculating as to which Blade Runner replicant could return: Rutger Hauer’s Roy Batty, Sean Young’s Rachael, Daryl Hannah’s Pris or even Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard, whom some fans believe to be a replicant too.

Set 30 years after Blade Runner, the sequel follows an LAPD officer named K (Gosling) in search of Deckard, who has been missing since the events of the first movie. Watch the first trailer here.

The sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic is being directed by Denis Villeneuve, best known for crime-thriller Prisoners and sci-fi drama Arrival, with Scott taking a backseat as executive producer.

Gosling and Ford star alongside Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Robin Wright (House of Cards) and Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire).

Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, whose Theory of Everything score was nominated for an Academy Award has been chosen to score the film.

Gosling recently revealed that Ford accidentally punched him in the face during filming in an interview with GQ.

“As soon as it happened, the director came up to me and said, ‘Look at it this way—you just got hit by Indiana Jones’,” he recalled.

Blade Runner 2049 will arrive in cinemas on October 6, 2017.