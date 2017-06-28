Blazin’ Squad’s Marcel is bookies’ favourite to win Love Island

Marcel's steaming ahead in the reality show as the viewers' favourite.

Marcel Somerville of the infamous 2000’s boyband Blazin’ Squad has been marked as the bookies’ favourite to win Love Island.

As Betway report, the Blazin’ Squad member has had his odds shortened from 4/5 to 8/15 to be the winning male in the reality show.

However, Marcel winning or not is an irrelevancy seeing as streams from Blazin’ Squad streams have rocketed by 2500% since the member of the band joined the ITV programme.

It might have something to do with the fact that the 31-year-old singer has been promoting his participation in the 2002-peaking boy band throughout the entirety of the show.

Posting on Twitter, one fan suggested that Marcel was a “genius” for inadvertently increasing the group’s streams on Spotify.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Blazin’ Squad debuted way back in 2001 and released three full length albums between then and 2006. The band made a short return in 2009 to release their Greatest Hits album which, unfortunately, failed to chart on the UK Albums chart.

Their biggest hit and most streamed song in the group’s back catalogue, ‘Crossroads’, did manage to spend a week at Number One back in 2002.

Love Island can be watched on ITV2 every night at 9pm.