Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke announces solo acoustic tour

Kele will be playing new solo material in intimate venues across Europe.

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has announced his first ever solo acoustic tour with dates across Europe this May.

Kele announced a series of intimate gigs this morning on Twitter to promote an upcoming solo record. He wrote “I’m excited to announce some special solo acoustic shows this May. I’ll be performing a mix of old and new songs and I hope you can join me”.

Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, April 7 at 10am.

The dates of the special acoustic shows are as follows:

Friday, May 12 – Moby Dick, Madrid

Saturday, May 13 – Covo Club, Bologna

Wednesday, May 17 – Badehaus Szimpla, Berlin

Thursday, May 18 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

Friday, May 19 – Cafe De la Danse, Paris

Sunday, May 21 – Les Nuits Botanique @ Musée, Botanique, Brussels

Monday, May 22 – St Pancras Old Church, London

The new solo album was revealed during an interview with The Guardian back in November, Okereke was quoted as saying he is “just finishing a new record”, describing it as “solo work that’s quite different to what I’ve done in the past”.

“Over the years, with Bloc Party, I’ve been moving away from playing the guitar to exploring more electronic textures, but this record is the opposite of that. It’s something that is very intimate and it’s really for my dad. But it’s not finished yet, so I don’t want to talk about it too much.”

Kele’s new solo album would be the first new material from the singer-songwriter since Bloc Party released their fifth album ‘HYMNS’ at the start of 2016.