Blondie announce new album ‘Pollinator’ and share new single ‘Fun’

The album features songwriting collaborations with TV On The Radio's Dave Sitek, Charli XCX, Sia, Dev Hynes and Johnny Marr.

Blondie have announced that they will release ‘Pollinator’, their 11th studio album, on May 5.

The iconic New York City band’s follow-up to 2014 album ‘Ghosts Of Download’ features songwriting collaborations with TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, Charli XCX, Sia, Dev Hynes and Johnny Marr.

Meanwhile, Joan Jett and Laurie Anderson guest on the track ‘Doom Or Destiny’, while The Gregory Brothers appear on the track ‘When I Gave Up On You’. The album was recorded at famous NYC recording studio The Magic Shop, which is where David Bowie laid down final album ‘Blackstar’.

The band have also shared the album’s lead track, ‘Fun’, which was co-written by Dave Sitek. Listen below.

‘Pollinator’ was produced by John Congleton, who has previously worked with St Vincent, David Byrne and John Grant. Debbie Harry said of the band’s collaborators on the new album, all of whom have been influenced by Blondie: “Their material is part of us and we are part of them. It’s a celebration of recycling!”

Meanwhile, Blondie have recently joined the line-up of Phil Collins’ British Summer Time gig at London’s Hyde Park, which takes place on June 30. Further UK tour dates are to be announced shortly, the band said today.