Blondie: ‘We broke into Stonehenge after playing Glastonbury’

Blondie have have revealed that they once broke into the ancient site of Stonehenge after performing at the nearby Glastonbury festival.

The pop-rock legends, who recently announced their return with new album ‘Pollinator’, were speaking to Radio X when they opened up about their ‘spiritual’ experience.

“I don’t think that I was one of the fence-climbers,” said frontwoman Debbie Harry, “but I think the boys (the band) had to touch… they wanted to really touch that big stone. I envy them that.”

She continued: “We were allowed to go up the path, and I remember getting closer to the ring and feeling this magnetic force – you know, this sort of electrical feeling that came.”

“Clearly I walked through this field of energy when I got up close to it, so I’ll never forget that”.

The band will release their 11th studio album ‘Pollinator’ on May 5. The follow-up to 2014 album ‘Ghosts Of Download’ features songwriting collaborations with TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, Charli XCX, Sia, Dev Hynes and Johnny Marr.

Meanwhile, Joan Jett and Laurie Anderson guest on the track ‘Doom Or Destiny’, while The Gregory Brothers appear on the track ‘When I Gave Up On You’. The album was recorded at famous NYC recording studio The Magic Shop, which is where David Bowie laid down final album ‘Blackstar’.