Blondie’s iconic career in pictures

The world's coolest band, through the ages
With a career spanning over 40 years, number one hits in three consecutive decades and an NME Godlike Genius award under their belts, Blondie have built an unparalleled legacy, all without breaking a sweat. And with new album ‘Pollinator’ due in May – a star-studded eleventh LP that’s testament to their pulling power – we’re taking a look at how the new wave heroes went from CBGB residents to one of the most iconic groups in the world.
Co-founders Chris Stein and Debbie Harry met in 1973. Stein joined the Stilettos as their guitarist and formed a relationship with bandmate Harry. They split to form a separate band in August 1974, playing two shows under the name ‘Angel and the Snake’ before re-naming themselves Blondie in October.
Their eponymous debut album was released in 1976 under Private Stock Records, and re-released in 1977 under Chrysalis Records. Blondie’s big break came when their B-side ‘In The Flesh’ was played by accident instead of ‘X-Offender’ on Australian music television programme Countdown. The resulting success got so intense, fans almost rioted in Brisbane when Harry cancelled a show due to illness.
In 1980 Harry wrote ‘Call Me’ with Donna Summer collaborator Giorgio Moroder. The track, which was written for the Richard Gere movie ‘American Gigolo’, stayed at number one for six weeks in the US and Canadian charts, earned Harry a Grammy nomination and remains one the band’s biggest tracks to date.
In 1999 Blondie made history as the second American band to have a number one single in the US in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s with ‘Maria’, exactly 20 years after ‘Heart Of Glass’ reached the top of the charts. The only other artist to achieve this was Michael Jackson. 1999 album ‘No Exit’ was a resurgence, recruiting a whole new army of Blondie fans.
In 2008 they embarked on a 30th anniversary ‘Parallel Lines’ world tour, revealing in interviews that they were working on new music. However, a number of setbacks meant that the record – ‘Panic of Girls’ – was not released until 2011, via a special collectors’ magazine pack featuring photographs, badges and postcards.
Blondie released a second greatest hits album in 2014 as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations. The album was part of a two-disc package, ‘Blondie 4(0) Ever’, and also included the new record ‘Ghosts of Download’. Also in 2014: They picked up the NME Godlike Genius Award!
Harry has always been a strong supporter of human rights and the LGBT community. In 2007, she joined Cyndi Lauper for her True Colors Tour in support of the Human Rights Campaign. The band were invited to perform at the Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia, but declined due to human rights concerns. Harry also served as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2016.
