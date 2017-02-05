Blondie’s iconic career in pictures

The world's coolest band, through the ages

With a career spanning over 40 years, number one hits in three consecutive decades and an NME Godlike Genius award under their belts, Blondie have built an unparalleled legacy, all without breaking a sweat. And with new album ‘Pollinator’ due in May – a star-studded eleventh LP that’s testament to their pulling power – we’re taking a look at how the new wave heroes went from CBGB residents to one of the most iconic groups in the world.