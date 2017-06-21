Bookies reveal odds on Oasis reunion at Glastonbury 2017

The odds suggest that a reunion is more likely than you think.

The bookies’ odds for on-stage collaborations at Glastonbury 2017 have been confirmed and the likelihood of an Oasis reunion seems closer than most would believe.

As crowds descend upon Worthy Farm, William Hill have released their odds on some possible eventualities for this year’s festival.

Liam Gallagher is set to play The Other Stage on Saturday afternoon whereas his brother is also due to appear to introduce a special screening of Oasis movie ‘Supersonic’.

William Hill have released 12/1 odds that a Liam and Noel/partial Oasis reunion will occur during the former’s set.

A lot more likely, Harry Styles is rumoured to perform at the festival at any point during the weekend at 3/1 odds.

Closing out the festival on Sunday night, Ed Sheeran has had a full market opened on him for bets on who will appear on-stage with the singer. Stormzy is just 1/6 with Taylor Swift 2/1. Both Harry Styles and Ellie Goulding are 6/1 with Elton John 8/1.

Speaking about the festival, a representative for William Hill said: “Glastonbury always has the capacity to surprise and this year there could be plenty in store, not least that the weather should be okay”.

This year, the Somerset festival has attracted an incredible lineup featuring headliners Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Katy Perry, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Shaggy, The xx, The National, Barry Gibb, Major Lazer, Haim, and Kris Kristofferson will all be performing too.