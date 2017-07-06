Bookies reveal initial odds for Mercury Music Prize 2017

Get your bets in now...

With only two months to go, the bookies have revealed their initial odds on what artists are on track to win this year’s Mercury Music Prize – now known as the Hyundai Mercury Prize.

This year’s 12 shortlisted albums will be announced on Thursday, July 2017 by Huw Stephens at a live launch.

Booking agents Ladbrokes have announced their 47-strong odds list of all the artists that have a shot in taking the prize. The strongest odds being 6/1 with the weakest being 100/1 (Sorry, Little Mix).

The strongest contenders are Stormzy, with his album Gang Signs & Prayer, and Sampha with his debut record, Process.

Other notable contenders include Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, London Grammar, Richard Dawson and Alt-J. Check out the full list of potential winners below.

Sampha 6/1

Stormzy 6/1

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man 8/1

London Grammar 10/1

Richard Dawson 10/1

Alt-J 12/1

Depeche Mode 12/1

Swet Shop Boys 12/1

The xx 12/1

Creeper 16/1

Gorillaz 16/1

J Hus 16/1

Kate Tempest 16/1

Little Simz 16/1

Wiley 16/1

Paul Weller 18/1

Brian Eno 20/1

Marika Hackman 20/1

Slowdive 20/1

Charli XCX 22/1

Billie Marten 25/1

Dizzee Rascal 25/1

Dua Lipa 25/1

Ed Harcourt 25/1

Laura Marling 25/1

Loyle Carner 25/1

Public Sevice Broadcasting 25/1

The Jesus & Mary Chain 25/1

Harry Styles 28/1

Bonobo 33/1

Dutch Uncles 33/1

Elbow 33/1

Glass Animals 33/1

Idles 33/1

Pixx 33/1

Spiritualized 33/1

The Charlatans 33/1

Trim 33/1

Kelly Lee Owens 40/1

Royal Blood 40/1

Fleetwood Mac 50/1

Sleaford Mods 50/1

Ultrasound 50/1

Pete Doherty 66/1

The Rolling Stones 66/1

U2 66/1

Little Mix 100/1

Yesterday (July 5), the full judge list for this year’s Mercury was also revealed to include Jamie Cullum, Marcus Mumford, Jessie Ware, Lianne La Havas and Radio 1’s MistaJam.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show will take place at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Thursday, September 14.