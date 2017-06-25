Watch Brad Pitt get photobombed by Bradley Cooper and meet Royal Blood at Glastonbury

The actor made the rounds at Worthy Farm on Friday.

Brad Pitt had a busy Friday at Glastonbury 2017, spotted by fans across the festival in multiple locations and posing for selfies with some musicians along the way.

The actor was first noticed early on Friday evening (June 23) watching Kris Kristofferson‘s set on the Pyramid Stage. The Fight Club star watched on from the side of the main stage as country singer-songwriter Kristofferson delivered an hour-long set with the aid of Bradley Cooper and Johnny Depp who joined the singer on-stage.

However, that wasn’t the last Pitt saw of Cooper this weekend. Though the actor appeared on the Pyramid to shoot some footage for A Star Is Born, Cooper’s directoral debut, the actor masterfully photobombed Pitt later in the day as he posed with a picture with blues artist Chris Simmons.

Check out the photo below.

When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper! A post shared by Chris Simmons (@iamchrissimmons) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Pitt was later snapped, in better quality, posing with Royal Blood on their Instagram. The band’s new album, ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ went to number one on Friday (June 23), with the group toasting its success with champagne on stage.

As an added concession, the band managed to get a picture with Brad Pitt backstage at the festival. The band joked on Instagram that the meeting was a competition that Pitt had won. The caption reads: “Congratulations to our competition winner – William Bradley Pitt”.

Check out the photo below.

Congratulations to our competition winner – William Bradley Pitt. A post shared by Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Speaking on whether the band are ready to headline the festival, Mike Kerr said to NME: “I think we’re still getting used to the idea that people come to our shows and that people have nice stuff to say about us. But yeah, it’s amazing.”



Glastonbury 2017 concludes tomorrow with performances from Ed Sheeran, Biffy Clyro, Chic, Barry Gibb, Boy Better Know, Metronomy, London Grammar, Goldfrapp, and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews and more from Glasto.