Brian May reveals Freddie Mercury lost most of his foot while battling AIDS

May writes about Mercury's battle with the disease in his new book 'Queen in 3-D'.

Queen‘s Brian May has revealed that his late bandmate Freddie Mercury lost most of his foot while battling AIDS.

Mercury died at his home in west London on November 24, 1991 of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS. He was just 45 years old.

May opens up about about Mercury’s illness in his new photo-based book about the band, Queen in 3-D. In an excerpt published in The Sunday Times, the guitarist writes: “The problem was actually his foot, and tragically there was very little left of it. Once, he showed it to us at dinner. And he said, ‘Oh Brian, I’m sorry I’ve upset you by showing you that.’ And I said, ‘I’m not upset, Freddie, except to realise you have to put up with all this terrible pain.'”

During an interview with the newspaper, May also revealed that Mercury rarely spoke about his battle with AIDS. May recalled: “He said, ‘I suppose you realise that I’m dealing with this illness.’ Of course, we all knew [he had AIDS], but we didn’t want to. He said, ‘You probably gather that I’m dealing with this thing and I don’t want to talk about it and I don’t want our lives to change, but that’s the situation.’ And then he would move on.”

Queen in 3-D by Brian May is published this Thursday (May 25). Last month (April) the guitarist revealed that the long-planned Queen biopic will now be released in 2018.

May has also recently spoken out against Theresa May after the Prime Minister announced plans to hold a vote on fox hunting.

“It’s official today,” he wrote on Instagram. “The battle lines are now drawn. This awful woman will bring back blood sports, unless we stop her in her tracks.”