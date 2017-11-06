Brit Awards organisers want 10 young apprentices to work in the music industry

It could be you

Organisers of the BRIT Awards are offering youngsters 10 apprenticeships in the music industry.

Created by the BPI and funded by money raised by the BRIT Awards, the BRITs Apprentice Scheme will give young people from England and Wales a unique, high quality, paid opportunity to work at a top independent record label or music company, learn about the recorded music industry, receive practical “hands on” experience, develop relevant skills and make key contacts.

The scheme will be open to individuals aged 18 and over. Successful applicants will be matched with independent record labels and music companies who are members of the BPI. They will receive specialist training in either business administration or digital marketing.

The BRITs Apprentice Scheme will start in January 2018 and last 14 months up to the end of February 2019, and it is hoped it will then lead to further employment opportunities in the industry. The successful candidates will also have an opportunity to experience working at The BRIT Awards.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of BPI & BRIT Awards, said: “Everyone connects the BRIT Awards with the best of British music and with dynamic young talent, so it’s right that, through its charitable arm The BRIT Trust, the BRITs brand should demonstrate the value of music by giving music fans with exciting potential a major opportunity to get into the industry they love. These apprenticeships are like golden tickets and will open up a range of opportunities for ten talented individuals who are passionate about working at a record label or in a music company.”

The deadline for applications is November 17, 2017. For more information head to The BRIT Trust website here.

Meanwhile the date for next year’s BRIT Awards was recently announced to take place in London on Wednesday, February 21.

The 2017 Brit Awards took place last February, and saw Emma Willis hosting for a show that saw Katy Perry deliver a performance of ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ alongside huge puppets of Donald Trump.