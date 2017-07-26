New poll reveals Britain’s favourite artwork

The survey, which polled over 2000 people, was carried out by Samsung to launch their new TV 'The Frame'

A new poll has crowned Banksy‘s ‘Balloon Girl’ as Britain’s favourite piece of art.

The survey polled over 2000 people, who chose from a shortlist of 20 pieces which had been drawn up by arts editors and writers.

Banksy’s ‘Balloon Girl’ – which was originally daubed onto the side of a shop in Shoreditch in 2002 – came out on top, beating pieces by the likes of John Constable, JMW Turner and Antony Gormley. A print version of ‘Balloon Girl’ sold at auction for £56,250 in 2015.

Peter Blake’s design for the album cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ was 8th, while Jamie Reid’s iconic artwork for the Sex Pistols‘ album ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ came in at 20th.

See an image of Banksy’s ‘Balloon Girl’ and the full results of the poll below.

Britain’s Favourite Artwork Poll, as carried out by Samsung: