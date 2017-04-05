Britney Spears concert ‘delays’ Israeli election

Singer recently performed with Backstreet Boys singer Howie Dorough

Britney Spears has reportedly delayed a forthcoming Israeli election.

The singer is due to play a concert in the country on July 3, the same day as the primary for the Israeli Labour Party.

But as a result of her concert the election will now take place the following day (April 4).

Jerusalem Online reports, the official line does not name Britney, and simply states that the change has taken place due to a “major event” in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park.

Concerts in Israel have caused controversy in recent months with many bands urged to avoid performing in Israel in protest of the country’s occupation of Palestinian land.

Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters in particular has been vocal on the subject most recently joining a host of artists who wrote an open letter by Artists For Palestine UK urging The Chemical Brothers to pull out of a recent show.

Radiohead were one of the bands to recently announce a gig in Israel this summer.

Meanwhile, Backstreet Boys singer Howie Dorough recently performed with Spears as part of her Las Vegas residency last weekend (April 1).

The frontman performed as part of Spears’ ‘Freakshow’ segment, where a member of the audience is strapped to a studded harness that’s attached to a leash. Usually fans from the crowd take part in the part of the show. This time it was Dorough who participated, being spanked by backing dancers and being handed a Britney Spears t-shirt at the end of the performance.

Earlier this year, Spears responded to a joke made by Katy Perry at the Grammys, which appeared to make fun of mental health issues. When presenter Ryan Seacrest asked Perry how her break from music had gone, she replied: “Fantastic. And I haven’t shaved my head yet,” alluding to the time Spears shaved her head in 2007 after reportedly leaving rehab. Appearing to respond to Perry’s comments, Spears shared a quotation from the Bible, quoting Luke 6:45: “Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart.”