Britney Spears puts Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough on leash during Las Vegas show

Backstreet Boys singer Howie Dorough performed with Britney Spears as part of her Las Vegas residency last weekend (April 1).

The frontman performed as part of Spears’ ‘Freakshow’ segment, where a member of the audience is strapped to a studded harness that’s attached to a leash. Usually fans from the crowd take part in the part of the show. This time it was Dorough who participated, being spanked by backing dancers and being handed a Britney Spears t-shirt at the end of the performance. Watch fan-shot footage below, posted by Backstreet Boys with the caption: “What happens in Vegas…”

Leave it to @BritneySpears to bring out the freakshow in Howie D! What happens in Vegas… #pieceofme #pieceofhowie #bsbvegas A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on Apr 2, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Earlier this year, Spears responded to a joke made by Katy Perry at the Grammys, which appeared to make fun of mental health issues. When presenter Ryan Seacrest asked Perry how her break from music had gone, she replied: “Fantastic. And I haven’t shaved my head yet,” alluding to the time Spears shaved her head in 2007 after reportedly leaving rehab. Appearing to respond to Perry’s comments, Spears shared a quotation from the Bible, quoting Luke 6:45: “Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart.”

Many fans took to Twitter to lambast Perry after she made the comments at the Grammys. One wrote: “Have always liked Katy Perry very much, have even met her. But after what she said last night, I’ve lost a lot of respect for her… Making a joke about mental health issues isn’t OK.”