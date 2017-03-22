Broken Social Scene to make live return on Colbert

Canadian indie-pop collective Broken Social Scene are also set to release new music this year

Broken Social Scene have been announced as the musical guests on an upcoming episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, to air on March 30.

The Canadian collective is also set to release a new album later this year, but no further details have been revealed yet. Founding member Kevin Drew revealed to Canadian radio host George Stroumboupoulos last year that the band were close to finishing their latest album, which will be their first since 2010’s Forgiveness Rock Record.

“I’m looking to get back on stage with my family and connect with the people,” said Drew. “We have to finish it, obviously, just a small thing called finishing… I think that we’re thinking [of releasing it in] summer.”

Broken Social Scene last performed live at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. Watch their performance below.

The band, which is famous for its rotating stable of members including Feist – who recently revealed to Zane Lowe that she was involved with the upcoming album – went on a two-year hiatus between 2011 and 2013, before regrouping to headline the Field Trip Arts & Crafts festival in Toronto.

Feist, who is releasing her first album in six years, Pleasure, on April 28, told Lowe that many of Broken Social Scene’s part-time members were coming back on board for the new record.

“The five core guys who have been holding it up all these years so the rest of us could come and go,” she said. “And it just bizarrely worked out that the whole original family were all able to come and be a part of the record. I haven’t quite stencilled the schedules together to see if there’s going to be windows where I can join Broken on the road but there’s no doubt I’m really excited about that coming together again.”