Brother shares heartbreaking story of terminally ill sister spending her last moments with Ed Sheeran

Sheeran performed Triona Priestly's favourite song for her just moments before passing away.

A story has been shared from the brother of 15-year-old Triona Priestly who died in 2014 of the Dubliner spending her last few moments with Ed Sheeran.

Triona Priestly passed away a few years ago after a battle with cystic fibrosis. Aiden Priestley, her brother, appeared on Ireland’s The Ray D’Arcy Show to share the uplighting story of how Sheeran called Triona in her last minutes to sing her ‘Little Bird’, her favourite song of his, Digital Spy report.

“We were in this small little ICU room,” Aidan begins. “Triona in this huge bed covered in tubes and machines.”

“My brother left the room. He returned then and said, ‘I’m just going to put you on loud speaker,’ and he clicks it, then Ed Sheeran comes on and saying, ‘Hi Triona. I hear you’re a big fan.”

Watch the full story below.

Aidan continued, “[Ed] speaks to her and hears her favourite song is ‘Little Bird’, and he plays the full song – plays all the way through and then some more.”

“Then we hang up on him – probably a bit rude at the time – the doctor lifts the stethoscope to tell us her heart had stopped. And we take the mask off because she’d been on a machine to breathe – and in that moment, I remember, a burst of light comes from the window and she smiled”.

Sheeran was originally put in touch with the family after his fans launched the Twitter campaign #SongForTri. He tweeted his sympathies when Triona passed in April 2014.

Read more: Watch Hailee Steinfeld cover Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’

In more recent news, Harry Styles has ended Ed Sheeran‘s 13-week run at the top of the UK Singles Chart. Styles’ ‘Sign Of The Times’ outsold Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ – which has been at number one since its initial release three months ago, by just 3,000 copies.