Calvin Harris slams Deadmau5 in the most Scottish way possible

Hell hath no fury like a Scot during a Twitter beef

Producers Calvin Harris and Deadmau5 add another chapter to their ongoing feud saga as Calvin Harris snaps back at his rodent-headed contemporary with a well-known Scottish insult.

Tweeting, seemingly, to no-one, Harris took to social media to write: “Pop producers learn more chord progressions”. Deadmau5 retweeted Harris with a grammatical correction and a slight dig, turning back the suggestion on the original poster, Your EDM report.

Deadmau5 wrote: “Pop producers, learn more chord progressions”. Harris then shut the Canadian EDM producer down with a wit found nowhere but in Scotland, writing: “That was my point you wee fanny”.

Check out the full Twitter exchange below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Here, it must be noted, that “wee fanny” is a Glaswegian term that mightn’t translate well to American audiences like Deadmau5. Luckily there were plenty of Scottish Twitter users on hand to guide Deadmau5 through the language barrier.

This is just another entry into the long-stay dispute between Harris and Deadmau5, real name Joel Zimmerman. Earlier this month Deadmau5 criticised Harris over the amount of guests on his upcoming new album.

Harris’ new record, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1’, features a huge amount of guest artists including Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Future, Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean, John Legend, Khalid, Migos, Schoolboy Q, Ariana Grande, Young Thug, D.R.A.M., Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Snoop Dogg.

Zimmerman, unimpressed with this bold collaboration tactic, wrote on Twitter: “Anyone ever remember when calvin harris was just… calvin harris? who the fuck are all these other people? like… why?”

Speaking to NME last year, Deadmau5 articulated the nature of social media: “All this Twitter beef shit, it’s just funny – to me, anyway. I love the predictability of it: a celebrity says something dumb at me, then this happens, then this plays out like that, then it’s all forgotten the next day – then the next dumb thing happens.”