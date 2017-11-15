‘Cards Against Humanity’ fight Trump’s border wall by buying area of land on the US border

The team plan to make it "as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built"

Popular crude card game ‘Cards Against Humanity’ have launched a campaign to prevent President Donald Trump from enacting his alleged border wall between the US and Mexico.

The team behind the card game have launched a new website called Cards Against Humanity Saves America which is a holiday promotion.

The website is a frequently asked questions page that takes digs at Donald Trump throughout. The site describes the president as “a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans” and that “he is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing “.

Read more: Paul McCartney has slammed Donald Trump over his views on climate change.

On top of the holiday bundle, the team have “purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specialising in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built”.

Watch the card game’s promotional video for their anti-Trump campaign below.

Meanwhile, Helen Mirren has said she would love to play Donald Trump in the future. The acting icon said: “I would say real life is so much more interesting than anything you can make up, you know. But you know, a fantastic sort of slightly Shakespearean character. He may have a Shakespearean fall”.



Elsewhere, during NME’s live Q&A with REM’s Mike Mills and Michael Stipe today the pair were asked about the current state of America. They said of Trump: “It’s not just who he is and what he represents, it’s what he’s done to the American political process. He has allowed stupidity to be the coin of the realm”