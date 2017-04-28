The EP, 'The Harder They Fall', is available to pre-order now

Carl Barat & The Jackals have unveiled a new single, ‘The Harder They Fall.’

The release will be the band’s first since their debut album ‘Let It Reign’ in 2015 and Barat’s first release since The Libertine’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’.

The album is being brought out on Pledge Music and fans are able to pre-order the EP now.

Speaking of the release, Barat said: “We’ve been in the studio making an EP which we’re very excited about, it’s called ‘The Harder They Fall.’

“That means we can get on the road and get out and see you guys.

“It’s been a great experience being in the studio with the boys doing something which isn’t The Libertines and isn’t my own thing.

“It’s a bit harder than the other stuff really, but something that personally I’ve got to do.

“I hope that resonates for some of you and I hope you like it.”

Along with the ability to pre-order the EP on 10” vinyl or CD, fans are able to bag themselves signed artwork.

Passes for a secret Carl Barat & The Jackals show were also available, but have now sold out.

Barrat said: “We can’t wait to get on the road, we can’t get this out and we can’t wait to see you.”

Recently, Barat spoke to NME about the new Jackals material and the Libertine’s summer tour dates and the plans for new material.

The Libertines will be hitting the road this summer; tour dates are below.

May 20 Prenton Park, Birkenhead

Jul 21-22 Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

Jul 21-23 Truck Festival, Cambridge

Aug 4 Festival On The Wall, Newcastle