Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s life-affirming new track, ‘Cut To The Feeling’

The track will appear on the upcoming animated movie, 'Leap!'

Carly Rae Jepsen has trapped the Friday feeling in a bottle with her new track, ‘Cut To The Feeling’, an off-cut that will feature in an upcoming movie.

The arena-worthy power-pop track was intended to be on Jepsen’s 2015 album ‘Emotion’. However, the track will feature in the American release of ‘Ballerina’, an animated film that came out last December in the UK, Rolling Stone reports.

In the movie, called ‘Leap!’ in the US, Elle Fanning and Nat Wolff voice the animated feature’s main characters, two best friends who want to move to Paris and follow their dreams. Maddie Ziegler, Mel Brooks and Kate McKinnon are also part of the film’s cast.

The track is fully leans into its Eighties pop influences with huge synth sounds and colourful choruses. “I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling,” she sings. “I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone/ I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah”. It’s another euphoric release from the Queen of alt-pop.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ below.

Carly Rae Jepsen came into the limelight after placing as a runner up in Canadian Pop Idol. She went on to pursue a successful solo career releasing three albums, the most recent of which contained ubiquitous pop-sensation ‘I Really Like You’.

Last year, however, Jepsen appeared on a Dev Hynes track, ‘Better Than Me’ from his album ‘Freetown’.