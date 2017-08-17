Cash family condemn “poisonous” neo-Nazi wearing Johnny Cash t-shirt

The family of the country singer were “sickened by the association”

Johnny Cash’s family have spoken out against a neo-Nazi seen wearing a Johnny Cash T-Shirt during a white supremacist march in a recent news clip.

Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, John Carter and Tara Cash wrote a collaborative Facebook post when footage of a white supremacist marching in Charlottesville was interviewed wearing a T-shirt depicting their father’s image.

The neo-Nazi was interviewed on Fox News and can be seen in the footage below.

In the post from Rosanne Cash’s Facebook profile, the children of Cash wrote: “Johnny Cash was a man whose heart beat with the rhythm of love and social justice. He championed the rights of Native Americans, protested the war in Vietnam, was a voice for the poor, the struggling and the disenfranchised, and an advocate for the rights of prisoners.”

He would be horrified at even a casual use of his name or image for an idea or a cause founded in persecution and hatred”, the post continues. “The white supremacists and neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville are poison in our society”.

Read more: Entertainment world condemns white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

“To any who claim supremacy over other human beings, to any who believe in racial or religious hierarchy: we are not you. Our father, as a person, icon, or symbol, is not you. We ask that the Cash name be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology”.

Read the full statement below.

The rally in Charlottesville has inspired a huge push back against racism and bigotry, including one Billie Joe Armstrong who wrote: “some people don’t agree. the spirit of green day has always been about rising above oppression. and sticking up for what you believe in and singing it at the top of your lungs. Nazi punks fuck off.”