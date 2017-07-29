It's been a long five years...

Cat Power has finally announced a new album. The first studio album from Chan Marshall since 2012’s Sun has been officially announced through the singer-songwriter’s Instagram.

Though Cat Power failed to reveal any concrete details like what the 10th studio album will be called and when it will be out, she did reveal that the record is “ready to go”.

On Instagram Marshall posted a picture hashtagged #tbt with the caption: “Second video Fourth record TWENTY plus years ago 🌹 Harry Druzd on drums among other notable cameos 💃🏻 #tbt to say the least Did I mention I have a TENTH ALBUM READY TO GO…. Back in the Game”.

Although her last album was released in 2012, Cat Power toured this year with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and narrated a documentary about Janis Joplin.

As part of her narration, Marshall read letters Joplin wrote to her friends and lovers. “This has been a labour of love, and I cannot wait to share Janis’ unique, intimate story with the world. Chan Marshall has delivered a beautiful, introspective voice of Janis’ by reading her letters”.

Cat Power’s last record for 2012’s ‘Sun’ – read NME’s review to remind yourself of its “life-affirming” abilities.