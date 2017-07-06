Celine Dion poses naked for Vogue

Magazine followed the singer around Paris

Celine Dion has posed naked for Vogue.

The magazine posted a series of photos of the 49-year-old on Instagram called #CelineTakesCouture as it followed her around during Paris Couture Week.

The posts included one photo, which you can view below, of Dion sitting naked in a chair, strategically crossing her arms and legs.

“Here’s a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current ‘mini-tour’ of Europe),” the caption states.

“In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change,” it states. “Micro straps of elasticised chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes – always heels, never platforms – are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks.”

Dion also told Vogue that she has her clothes customised to make them suitable for performing.

The singer was one of the big names rumoured to have turned down Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

Last year, Rene Angelil, the singer’s husband and longtime manager, died after losing a long battle with throat cancer. Tragically, his death was followed by that of Dion’s brother Daniel, who died from cancer only two days later.

Later that year she shared a new song called ‘Recovering’ in honour of her late husband.

She performed the track, written especially for her by Pink, on tonight’s Stand Up To Cancer telethon in the US.

Discussing the song with EW at the time, Pink said of Dion: “She is like a magic light bulb, walking around emanating light into the world. When I wrote this song, there was such a simple need to it. I know everyone wants to hear Celine wail, I wanted to hear Celine’s soul. She is just simply amazing.”