DJ Khaled just dropped a video for his single ‘I’m the One’ and it’s full of famous faces

DJ Khaled has released a new video for his latest single, ‘I’m the One’, and it’s full of familiar faces.

Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber and Quavo from Migos all feature in the video, which you can watch below.

The short was filmed in an opulent Californian mansion and kicks off with a shot of Khaled and his son on a glamorous beachfront while a woman rides past on a horse.

Khaled is heard phoning his famous mates and inviting them over to, “Celebrate life, success and our blessings,” before the track kicks in.

Taking to his Instagram account, Khaled dedicated the video to his baby son, Asahd, who is also credited as an executive producer of the video and his upcoming album ‘Grateful’, as well appearing on the album’s artwork.

Khaled’s first single from his upcoming album, ‘Shining’, featured Jay Z and Beyonce.

Recently, DJ Khaled filmed his son’s birth on Snapchat, while a parody Facebook group spread a photo that claimed the rapper was the head of ISIS.

Khaled performance at this month’s Coachella festival was equally as star studded, with the rapper inviting Migos, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross A$AP Ferg, French Montana, and Wale onto the stage.