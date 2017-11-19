Chance The Rapper begs Barack Obama to come back during SNL sketch

"Every night I turn the TV on and cry"

Chance The Rapper called for former President Barack Obama to come back during a musical sketch on Saturday Night Live last night (November 18).

Appearing alongside Eminem, who featured as the musical guest on the episode, Chance The Rapper took on the role of presenter of the huge US show. Chance has previously appeared twice as a musical guest – once in 2015, and again last year when he performed a Run DMC Christmas parody.

During one sketch last night, Chance was seen serenading Obama with a Boys II Men-inspired slice of smooth R&B, singing: “Every night I turn the TV on and cry.”

“So come back Barack, we didn’t know just what we had,” Chance sang with Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd during the parody song’s chorus. “Now things are looking bad – like really bad, like world war bad, like nuclear bad.”

Check out the clip below

Earlier this month, Chance The Rapper performed alongside The National at The Obama Foundation Summit.

Chance, who was curating the event, took to the stage alongside Barack and Michelle Obama before performing the Hamilton track ‘Dear Theodosia’ alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda and Francis and the Lights.

“There’s been a lot of amazing, brilliant people working in this city to make this city and the world a better place, but they just need a boost. They need the boost to get there and that’s what the Obama Summit is,” he said.