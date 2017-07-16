Listen to Chance The Rapper and Young Thug’s surprise new track, ‘Big B’s’

Chance continues his 18-month hot-streak...

Chance The Rapper posted a surprise track on Soundcloud featuring Young Thug while pledging his allegiance to the music streaming service.

‘Big B’s’ opens with a bouncy synth line and takes stylistic cues more from Young Thug than it does Chance’s album from 2016, the gospel-infused Coloring Book.

The cover image for the track shows part of a text conversation between Thugger and Chance, with one of the rappers asking: “That shit so cloud. We should drop on SoundCloud. When u thinking?”

Listen to the collaborative track below.

The track dropped after a series of tweets from Chance that reaffirmed his faith in SoundCloud, despite news breaking recently that the company had to let go of 40% of its staff and close two offices.

Chance tweeted: “@ an artist who you wouldn’t know if not for SoundCloud”. Followed by: “Just had a very fruitfall call with Alex Ljung. Soundcloud is here to stay”.

Recently, Chance The Rapper appeared cap-less as the BET Awards to deliver a powerful speech as he accepted an award for his humanitarian work.

He said: “I had plans originally to try and tell the world and everybody watching how to make it a better place. To tell everybody in this government that y’all need to let everybody out of jail for selling weed before you start making it legal for people to sell it and make capital off of it.”

“I want to be more involved outside just my community of Chicago. I want to travel overseas and help out people all over the world”