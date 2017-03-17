Chance The Rapper hosted his latest mixtape Coloring Book exclusively on Apple Music for two weeks

Chance The Rapper has revealed that Apple paid him $500,000 (£403,323) to make his latest mixtape, the triple Grammy Award-winning Coloring Book, an Apple Music exclusive.

In a string of tweets, the Chicago rapper revealed how much he’d received, as well as refuting claims that the deal with Apple threatened his independence as an artist.

“I never felt the need to correct folks on my relationship with Apple, but now that more people have tried to discredit my independence, I wanna clear things up,” he wrote over multiple tweets. “Apple gave me half a mil and a commercial to post Coloring Book exclusively on Apple Music for two weeks.”

Some fans challenged him, with one writing: “No offence bro, but the point still stands, [Coloring Book] isn’t indie if the biggest corp in the world paid for distribution rights.”

Others defended him. “You got a child, you don’t have tell anything, you work hard and shared your work with us, you did your part,” wrote another, while a third pointed out that it was an achievement for an independent artist to attract Apple’s attention in the first place: “People are discrediting you for pulling an amazing deal AS AN INDIE? Success doesn’t mean selling out.”

Chance continued his explanation, writing that after the two-week exclusivity period, the mixtape was available for free. He also said that an opportunity to work with “good people” shouldn’t be passed up.