Chance The Rapper criticised Trump in a new interview over a tweet saying he'll "send the Feds" into Chicago

Chance The Rapper slammed a Tweet by Donald Trump in which he said “if Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on”, he’ll “send in the Feds”.

In a joint interview on The Undefeated with Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler, Chance said: “I’m tired of n*****s talkin’ about Chicago like it’s a Third World country. Like, that it’s not a place of booming business with a very successful downtown and all types of new development. It sounds like he was announcing he was going to war with Chicago.”

In an accompanying video, Chance added that “I can only expect that he means he’s gonna, from a federal level, help out with… the teachers’ strike and the union issues. I don’t like to think that he, you know, said what he meant or meant what he said.”

Two days ago, an anti-Trump protest hit Chicago. The Washington Times reported that a comedy group called S#!tshow organised a ‘mass mooning’ event, where hundreds of protesters exposed their bottoms along the Chicago River.

The protest was reportedly a reaction to Trump refusing to release his tax returns.

Chance’s father, Ken Bennett, is the deputy chief of staff to Chicago’s mayor Rahm Emanuel. Butler was similarly scathing of Trump in the interview, saying: “Instead of coming in here, trying to do it your way, why don’t you feel for them? Why don’t you help? You go down there and live the life they have to life. You be one of them. You step in their shoes for a little bit and you’ll see it’s much harder than you say it is.”

Chance won three awards at the Grammys on Sunday, for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for “No Problem”, and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book.