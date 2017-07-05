Chance The Rapper delivers an incredible Tiny Desk Concert

"I didn’t know it was actually, actually in an office"

Chance The Rapper appeared on the long-running Tiny Desk Concert series in the NPR offices to play some tracks and perform a brand new poem.

Chance began the set by announcing that he was a fan of the internet series giving particular shout outs to sessions from Tank And The Bangas and Gregory Porter.

The rapper, who recently pledged £1.75 million funding for schools in Chicago, began with a rendition of ‘Juke Jam’ from last year’s ‘Coloring Book’ alongside his three-piece band and four backup singers.

The Chicago rapper also performed a poem specifically written for the Tiny Desk session called ‘The Other Side’. The first attempt at the poem is interrupted by a loudspeaker announcement.

Watch the Tiny Desk session with Chance The Rapper over on the NPR website.

Chance The Rapper closed his Tiny Desk Concert with a cover of Stevie Wonder’s impeccable ‘They Won’t Go When I Go”.

Recently, Chance The Rapper appeared cap-less as the BET Aeards to deliver a powerful speech as he accepted an award for his humanitarian work.

He said: “I had plans originally to try and tell the world and everybody watching how to make it a better place. To tell everybody in this government that y’all need to let everybody out of jail for selling weed before you start making it legal for people to sell it and make capital off of it.”

“I want to be more involved outside just my community of Chicago. I want to travel overseas and help out people all over the world”.