Channel 4’s Jon Snow responds to claims that he chanted ‘F**ck The Tories’ at Glastonbury

Reports on Twitter suggest that the anchor got swept up in the festival spirit.

Legendary broadcaster Jon Snow attended Glastonbury over the weekend and has now responded to eye-witness reports that he chanted “fuck the tories” along with the festival crowd.

The Channel 4 news host attended the festival on the Friday, alongside headliners Radiohead, which involved taking more than 1,000 selfies, most of which appeared on Twitter.

What was also reported was that during one Glastonbury’s many, many chants, Jon Snow joined in to bellow “Fuck the Tories” before noting that he was “supposed to be neutral”. Check out the tweets below that report Jon Snow’s Glastonbury rebellion.

Speaking to HuffPost UK about the report, Jon Snow said in a statement: “After a day at Glastonbury, I can honestly say I have no recollection of what was chanted, sung or who I took over 1000 selfies with”.

Though there has been a flurry of online kickback at the journalist, the Ofcom rules of neutrality only pertain to what is broadcast or published by the journalist, reports Huffington Post.

Notably, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said “I think it’s time Channel 4 told Jon Snow where to go” while ex-Tory minister Rob Wilson said Mr Snow had “no credibility now for impartiality”.

Jon Snow tweeted his praises of the festival saying: “Amazing to be amongst 200,000 at Glastonbury amid a real energy for a better politics.” This year’s festival was more political than most due, in part, to the presence of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

However, the broadcast journalist wasn’t the only Jon Snow present at the festival. Kit Harrington, otherwise known as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, was spotted at the festival during Radiohead’s headline set.

The actor reportedly joined in with the “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” chant, according to one Twitter user.