Charles Bradley announces first tour post-cancer diagnosis

The soul singer had no choice but to cancel tour dates last year.

Legendary soul singer Charles Bradley has announced a brand new tour since his stomach cancer diagnosis late last year.

As Pitchfork report, Bradley & His Extraordinaries will perform festival dates and select gigs throughout North America this summer.

Bradley said of getting back on the road: “I am so grateful to my beautiful fans and touched by all the love and support they showed me through my crisis and time of sickness,” Bradley continued: “They truly lifted me up and kept me going. I am honoured and glad to be back and am going to give you all of my love.”

Bradley will be touring all over the US and Canada with support from Joss Stone, The Roots and The Shook Twins.

Bradley released his third studio album ‘Changes’, named after a Black Sabbath track, last year. Listen to the titular track below.

Bradley was diagnosed with stomach cancer in October last year after doctors found a tumour. The 67-year-old singer postponed all of his upcoming tour dates in order to undergo treatment and has now been given the go-ahead from his medical staff to tour safely.

Speaking in a statement at the time, Bradley said: “In the past few months, I have had to cancel a number of shows due to illness, taking me away from my beautiful fans.”