Charles Manson hospitalised, reportedly close to death

"It's just a matter of time" until the infamous serial killer dies, say reports

Infamous serial killer Charles Manson has been hospitalised and is reportedly close to death.

The head of the Manson Family was found guilty in 1971 of orchestrating the murders of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate. He is reported to have sought to start a ‘race war’, which he dubbed ‘Helter Skelter’ after The Beatles‘ song of the same name.

He was sentenced to death, a sentence which was later amended to life imprisonment in Corcoran State Prison after California discontinued the death penalty.

Now, the LA Times report that Manson has been hospitalised for a second time this year, following an initial incident in January. According to sources close to TMZ,“it’s not going to get any better for him,” and “it’s just a matter of time” before Manson dies.

Ohio-born Manson formed a cult known as the “Manson Family” around himself in the late ’60s. Before the murders he also spent time as a singer-songwriter on the LA music scene. Several recordings of his music have been released over the years to capitalise on his notoriety – most recently, it was revealed that some of Manson’s prison recordings were set for another release.

Guns ‘N Roses covered Manson’s song ‘Look at Your Game, Girl’ as an unlisted track on their 1993 album ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.