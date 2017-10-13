Future industry experts share career advice and insights in #Lifehacks live panel

Emoji translator Keith Broni, app creator Louise Broni-Mensah and Twitter's music partnership lead Will Hardy join NME for a special live panel.

In partnership with University of Salford

As part of our #LifeHacks campaign for young creatives, NME and University of Salford hosted a special Facebook and Twitter live panel today (October 13) featuring three people who are pursuing new and exciting tech careers.

The “Jobs that didn’t exist five years ago” panel featured contributions from Twitter’s music partnerships lead Will Hardy, emoji translator Keith Broni, and Louise Broni-Mensah, the founder of ticketing app Shoobs.

The panellists explained how they made the most of their time at university, revealed how they got their jobs, and offered advice to young people who are interested in embarking on similar career paths. They also discussed the importance of making sure your social media accounts are work-friendly before you start applying for your dream job.

The panellists went on to predict future developments in their respective industries, before Will Hardy answered the golden question: What’s the secret of increasing your Twitter follower account?

The panel is part of a year-long programme of #LifeHacks events we’ve created with help from our friends at University of Salford. The aim is to help inspire young creatives on how to get ahead in the world of work.

Full details of our next #LifeHacks event with University of Salford will be announced on NME.COM very soon.

Check out the “Jobs that didn’t exist five years ago” panel below: